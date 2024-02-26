Top
Hyderabad's Ambitious Plan for Musi Riverfront Development

DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 9:17 PM GMT
Hyderabads Ambitious Plan for Musi Riverfront Development
A study of the hydrological pattern of the Musi from Osmansagar in the west to Gowrelly in the east will be taken up. (Representational Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The state government has proposed to clean the Musi River in stretches between Chaderghat and Outer Ring Road (ORR) East through the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). Two hydraulic excavators are proposed to be hired for a year to clear the debris and ensure free flow of water. The other major works that will be taken up include a drone survey of the 57.5 km stretch of the river to identify encroachments and prepare the aggregate master plan for its revival. The corporation will also study possible hydrological issues. A study of the hydrological pattern of the Musi from Osmansagar in the west to Gowrelly in the east will be taken up.

