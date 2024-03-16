Hyderabadi's Climate Fast in Solidarity with Ladakhi Cause

Hyderabad: In a display of solidarity and commitment to environmental and democratic causes, Hyderabadis gathered on Saturday to observe a one-day climate fast as part of a larger movement across India in support of Sonam Wangchuk's 21-day fast to highlight and champion the demands of Ladakhis.

Organised by Feed The Needy and Dhruvansh, the event drew several participants from diverse backgrounds. The gathering marked the 11th day of Wangchuk's fast. Wangchuk, inspiration for the Phunsukh Wangdu character in the film 3 Idiots, is an engineer and innovator.

The central demand of the movement revolves around the long-awaited promise made to Ladakh regarding the granting of the 6th Schedule under the Indian Constitution. This status would align Ladakh with other regions in India with predominantly tribal populations, such as Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, ensuring greater local autonomy and participation in decision-making processes.

Explaining the significance of this demand, a participant stressed the importance of including Ladakhis in crucial governance decisions, underscoring the fundamental principles of democracy. "This demand is not just about administrative recognition but about empowering the people of Ladakh to shape their own future," she asserted.

Another participant said that Wangchuk's fast served as a reminder of the core principles at stake. "Firstly, it upholds the essence of democracy by advocating for the inclusion of local voices in governance structures. Secondly, it underscores the imperative to safeguard Ladakh's pristine environment, emphasising the need for responsible stewardship and sustainable living practices."

Reflecting on the significance of the movement, S. Teja, a prominent social activist and IT professional, said, "This isn't just about Ladakh, it's about the essence of democracy itself. When marginalised voices are heard and respected, it strengthens the fabric of our nation. We stand in solidarity with Sonamji and the people of Ladakh, urging the authorities to fulfill their promises and uphold the principles of justice and equality."

Another activist, Srinivas B., said that hill areas were special and protecting them was a duty. "Areas like that which are different from the other locations need to be taken care with love and the people living in that area are the perfect specialists to look after them. By making part of all the important decision making systems their heritage can be preserved and safeguarded," he told Deccan Chronicle.