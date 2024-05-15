Nizamabad: A 35-year-old who came to work instead of his ailing mother, a village revenue assistant (VRA), during Monday’s elections died of a heart attack after voting ended, officials said. VRAs are engaged for drafting work at distribution centres.

According to sources, Sadiq Ali, 35, of Dharpally reached Christian Medical College (CMC) building at Dichpally to work on Monday night. His mother was suffering from health problems, officials said. Sadiq Ali fell unconscious and was shifted to a private hospital where he died.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Nizamabad parliamentary constituency returning officer and district collector, said that an inquiry had been ordered into the death of Sadiq Ali. Nizamabad Rural Assembly segment returning officer will submit a report in this regard, he said. After receiving the report, further action would be initiated.