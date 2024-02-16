Hyderabad: Woman in Silent Protest Outside her Husband's Home

Hyderabad: A woman, along with her son sat on a silent protest outside her husband’s home in Rajendranagar after he locked her out of their home on Friday. According to reports, software engineer Yugender and his parents locked the gate of their house and did not allow his wife and son to enter.





When she persisted, they began shouting profanities at her and saying they wouldn’t allow her in at any cost. The wife, who has been in a silent protest outside their home for more than seven hours at the time of going to print, said she will not move until she’s given justice.



