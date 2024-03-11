Hyderabad: Vintage Car and Motor Bikes Rally and Display

Hyderabad: A nearly 100-year-old Austin 7 car was the cynosure of all eyes at a vintage car and bike rally that was held here on Sunday. The rally wound its way from a hotel in Somajiguda via Tank Bund to PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

Around 50 vintage cars and motorcycles made their appearance at the event held by a hotel along with Classique Motor Vehicle Association. The hotel prepared food items in the shape of vintage cars, to the surprise of participants.





Ahmad Sadath, vintage car mechanic, said he that he was with the 1959 Dodge Custom Royal. The car did not without a spring suspension but rather a flower suspension, he explained. “These cars have the majestic look.





For Viraj and Vaishnavi Chimalgi, students of Chaitanya Mahavidyalaya, who attended the event with their parents, the vintage vehicles rally was a pleasant Sunday surprise. “So nice to see such majestic vehicles,” they said.

Apart from the Austin 7 dating to 1926, the other cars were a 1932 Ford Model A Roadster, Austin 10 (1936), a Plymouth and an Austin 8 from 1938, as well as a 1959 Dodge Custom Royal and an Austin 1100 from 1969.The oldest two-wheeler were James bikes from 1932 and 1946, followed by a Triumph 1800 from 1948, a Norton and Matchless from 1952 as well as a more familiar 1976 Rajdoot GTS.Area GM of the hotel Ajit Singh Garcha told Deccan Chronicle, “We want to initiate such value-added events which focus on our rich culture and heritage. Each vehicle here is shouting out at how rich our people were during those days.”