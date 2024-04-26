Hyderabad: Medchal-Malkajgiri district’s prohibition and excise department officials on Friday seized Urvasi Bar and Restaurant at Bhagwantpur, Begumpet and cancelled its license for allowing women to dance inside the bar.

Begumpet police conducted raids on the bar on April 3 and found obscene dance activities inside the bar.

The activities included indecent exposure and attempts to involve them in immoral acts, all conducted with the knowledge of management. The police registered a case under Section 294 of the IPC and Section 70(c) of the CP Act, leading to arrests. A letter was sent to the district prohibition and excise officer, Medchal Malkajgiri district, seeking cancellation of the establishment's license, which the officials obliged. Police also registered cases against 102 accused, including women.