Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for Republic Day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have imposed traffic diversions on various roads from 7 am to 12 noon In connection with the Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens, Nampally, Hyderabad, on January 26.

Traffic from MJ Market proceeding towards Mehdipatnam will be diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar, Bazarghat, Asifnagar, Red Gills, Ayodhya Hotel, and Lakdikapul.At Chapel Road T Junction, traffic from Nampally railway station towards Public Gardens will be diverted towards Gunfoundry, BJR Statue and Bhasheerbagh Flyover.Traffic from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairatabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Old PS Saifabad towards Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar, Secretariat Road, Telugu Talli, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Basheerbagh and Abids.Traffic from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR statue towards HTP Junction will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty, Telugu Talli, NTR Marg, Iqbal Minar, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapul Bridge, BJR Statue and Abids.Traffic from Tank Bund towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan Road, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapul Bridge etc.Traffic from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Gardens will not be allowed and it will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue.Traffic from Telugu Talli, NTR Marg and Liberty towards HTP junction via Adarshnagar will be diverted at Palace Colony Road (before New MLA Quarters) either towards Liberty or Telugu Talli Junction.Car pass holders attending the Republic Day celebrations will be allowed at diversion points.In view of the visit of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to pay tributes at the War Memorial at the Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, traffic be stopped for a while at Begumpet, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza, Tivoli and SBI between 6.30 am and 7.30 am.For any inconvenience the Hyderabad Traffic Police can be contacted on 9010203626