Hyderabad: Three Held for Betting

14 April 2024 7:47 PM GMT
(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the Medchal and Miyapur police arrested three persons from Matrusrinagar for betting on cricket matches. Since they operated online, it was difficult to catch them, police said. Police froze a bank account suspected to be associated with the betting.

The accused, Kranti Kumar, Vijay Bhaskar, Sameer Pirani, aged between 25 and 30 years, had placed illegal bets of nearly Rs.1,96 lakh. This betting ring is believed to be part of a larger network run by one Rajkumar, who is at large, police said.

