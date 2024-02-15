Hyderabad: The ACB on Wednesday arrested Doodhbowli in-charge sub-registrar Amair Faraaz and a private person, Gopi Singh, for accepting a `2 lakh bribe to processing two registrations, and seized the amount.

Police said the duo was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from Shalibanda resident Syed Shahbaaz. The issue of the bribe demand reached the ACB who laid a trap and caught the officials. Faraaz and Singh were produced before a court which sent them to judicial remand.