Hyderabad: Sub-Registrar Held for Bribe

DC Correspondent
14 Feb 2024 7:55 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Sub-Registrar Held for Bribe
The issue of the bribe demand reached the ACB who laid a trap and caught the officials. Faraaz and Singh were produced before a court which sent them to judicial remand.(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The ACB on Wednesday arrested Doodhbowli in-charge sub-registrar Amair Faraaz and a private person, Gopi Singh, for accepting a `2 lakh bribe to processing two registrations, and seized the amount.

Police said the duo was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from Shalibanda resident Syed Shahbaaz. The issue of the bribe demand reached the ACB who laid a trap and caught the officials. Faraaz and Singh were produced before a court which sent them to judicial remand.

