Hyderabad Students Praise State's Caste Census Initiative

Hyderabad: Students organisations like the AISF, SFI, NSUI, AMSA, AIOBCSA, ASA, and AISA — at a joint conference on Friday commended the state government's decision to hold for a caste census. Prof. Ch. Ganesh highlighted its importance to tailor policy formulation for marginalised communities. Alla Rama Krishna praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the initiative and urged the BJP-led government at the Centre to hold a national-level caste census. G. Kiran Kumar sought enhanced OBC reservations based on the census findings. Student leader Satya Nelli sought increased reservations based on the caste census. The press meet was attended by prominent leaders, SWAEROS and students union representatives.



