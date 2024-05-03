Hyderabad: A case was booked against lawyer and former special government pleader A. Sanjeev Kumar for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, stalking her and demanding sexual favours. The case was filed in Charminar police station limits, and She teams officials said they were providing support to the complainant.

According to the SHE teams, the complainant said Sanjeev Kumar was misbehaving with her in the court premises. He stalked her everyday and constantly demanded that she provide sexual favours. He resorted to blackmail, the complaint said.

Elsewhere, the She teams produced six persons before a court which sentenced them to five days of imprisonment and Rs.200 fine each.