Hyderabad: Home minister Amit Shah will take part in a road show from Mahankali Temple in Laldarwaza to Sudha Talkies in Shalibanda at 5 pm on May 1. He will be accompanied by TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy and top leaders along with Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K. Madhavi Latha will also take part during the road show. The Hyderabad police is strengthening its presence in the Old City and placing barricades. Traffic will be diverted away from the rally route.