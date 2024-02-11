Hyderabad Sees Rise in Women Ganja Sellers

Hyderabad: With women getting into the ganja trade in Hyderabad, the police have deployed a special women police force to capture them.



Madhapur DCP Dr Vineeth G. told Deccan Chronicle, “We have arrested more than 75 women ganja vendors in the last few months. More than 100 notices have been issued to them. They supply ganja in small quantities, less than 1 kg, to avoid detection by the police. This tactic has become a new modus operandi in various parts of the city.”In the last few months, Dr Vineeth said, said ganja supply in the city had risen by 45 per cent.Women vendors target daily labourers and students. “We have deployed a special women force at places like colleges, markets, shopping malls and busy areas. It's difficult to spot women peddlers.”Areas like Charminar, Dhoolpet, Afzalgunj and Sanathnagar have seen an increased number of suppliers, said Bhaskar Aggadi, SP, Cyberabad Narcotics Control Cell.“More women are getting arrested for ganja peddling indicates a growing trend, Aggadi said. The women start out to earn extra money but soon their friends and family members get involved. “They find it easy to hide drugs among vegetables or fruits,” he explained.“We are organising seminars and meetings in schools and colleges to educate them about the dangers of ganja and its impact on mental health. Many young people are attracted to the excitement of trying it once. But unknowingly they get used to the high it gives and end up getting addicted to it,” Aggadi said.