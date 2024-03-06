Hyderabad Sees Registration of 6,938 Residential Properties in February













The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddyand Sangareddyand covers home sales pertinent to the primary and secondary real estate markets.In February2024, 45 per cent properties were in the price category of Rs 25 – 50 lakh, making it the single largest category of property registered in Hyderabad. Properties priced below Rs 25 lakh constituted 14% of the total registration. Share of sales registrations for properties costing Rs 1 crore and above has increased to 14 per cent in February 2024, as compared with10 per cent last year.Most of the properties registered were in the 1,000-2,000 sq.ft. There was a moderation in demand for smaller homes (below 1,000 sq ft), with registrations for this category falling to 16% during 20% in February 2023.Some of these deals happened in Rangareddy and Hyderabad were above Rs 4.2 crore and sized more than 3,000 sq. ft.“There is a notable surge in demand for premium homes. Prices have consistently risen since the pandemic,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India