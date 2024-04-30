Hyderabad: The South Central Railways said it would run approximately 2,000 additional trains for summer travellers. These trains operate at full capacity. Among the busiest routes in the summer is the one connecting Telangana state with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

SCR ran 689 special trains in April, and has scheduled 919 for May, and 647 for June. SCR has also introduced 22 unreserved special trains between Secunderabad and Danapur. These weekly services, starting from both Secunderabad and Danapur, will run for two more months, stopping at all major stations along the route.

Similarly, there is considerable traffic between Telangana and Odisha and West Bengal during the summer season. To address this, SCR has launched 20 unreserved weekly summer specials bound for Santragachi (Howrah). These services will operate every Sunday from Secunderabad and every Tuesday from Santragachi.