Hyderabad Records Highest Temperature of the Year: Residents Advised to Take Precautions Against Sweltering Heat

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recorded the highest temperature of the year so far with the mercury surging to 42.4º Celsius in Banjara Hills on Friday, the TS Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) said. The society also reported that the maximum temperature ranged between 41ºC and 43°C during the day. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Nalgonda's Gudapur at 43.5°C.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised residents to brace for continued sweltering conditions, in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

On Monday and Tuesday, however, there could be relief from the heat in some parts of the state with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts. For the city, adjoining Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, the IMD forecast hot and humid conditions, along with Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts.

In light of the prevailing heat conditions, the state government’s director of public health Dr B. Ravinder Nayak issued an advisory asking the people to stay hydrated, carry water and consume it during travel, prefer seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content, and staying indoors as much as possible, especially during the peak sunlight hours.

Vulnerable populations, including infants, young children, outdoor workers, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing health conditions, were urged to take extra precautions. Additionally, citizens are advised to stay informed about local weather conditions and to seek immediate medical attention if experiencing any symptoms of heat-related illness.

As part of precautionary measures, the government also ensured the availability of special beds, IV fluids, essential medicines, and ORS sachets at public health facilities.