Hyderabad: Rain Likely in City Today

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for rain in the city and several districts for Polling Day, forecasting light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, accompanied by lightning. The GHMC’s directorate of enforcement, vigilance and disaster management (EV&DM) on Sunday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Hyderabad and advised people to call on 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance. The directorate advised people to avoid unnecessary travel. If people have to venture out, they should stay away from power lines.

In Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, the next 24 hours are expected to see a generally cloudy sky with prospects of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some parts. Returning officers have been asked to equip polling staff with tents and umbrellas. Civic officials have been instructed to coordinate with the returning officers in case of rain.

According to the IMD, isolated areas in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Suryapet districts are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on Monday.

The IMD anticipates maximum and minimum temperatures around 37 and 27°C, respectively.