Hyderabad: Posh Car Set on Fire Over Dispute

15 April 2024 6:17 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Posh Car Set on Fire Over Dispute
A Lamborghini car was set on fire over a financial dispute. (By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A Lamborghini car was set on fire over a financial dispute. Pahadi-shareef inspector P. Guruva Reddy said one Neeraj owed money to Ahmed. Neeraj was on the look-out to sell the Lamborghini, and word of it reached Ahmed through their mututal friend Aman Haider.

Ahmed’s associates, pretending to be buyers, said they would take the car to a farmhouse in Mamidipalli. Instead, Ahmed and his friend Hamdan drove the car towards the airport and set in on fire.

Police said Haider tried to stop the duo but in vain.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
