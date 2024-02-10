Hyderabad Police Seize 65 kg Ganja, Arrest Four Suspects

Hyderabad: The Medchal special operations team and Medchal police arrested four persons who were transporting 65 kg ganja in two cars and seized the contraband and the vehicles. The suspects, Abhishek Tomar, Aravind Chowdary, Ashish Kushwanh and Akash Solanki, all from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the ORR. The value of the seizure was estimated at `40 lakh.



Medchal ACP S. Venkat Reddy said Tomar, the kingpin, learned of the illicit trade while serving time in jail for attempted murder. The



traffickers concealed the ganja in hidden compartments in a car, secured with bolts in the back seat and a modified CNG cylinder in the dickey. The other vehicle was used as a pilot.







