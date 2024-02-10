Top
Home » Nation

Hyderabad Police Seize 65 kg Ganja, Arrest Four Suspects

Nation
DC Correspondent
9 Feb 2024 7:17 PM GMT
Hyderabad Police Seize 65 kg Ganja, Arrest Four Suspects
x
The Medchal special operations team and Medchal police arrested four persons who were transporting 65 kg ganja. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Medchal special operations team and Medchal police arrested four persons who were transporting 65 kg ganja in two cars and seized the contraband and the vehicles. The suspects, Abhishek Tomar, Aravind Chowdary, Ashish Kushwanh and Akash Solanki, all from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the ORR. The value of the seizure was estimated at `40 lakh.


Medchal ACP S. Venkat Reddy said Tomar, the kingpin, learned of the illicit trade while serving time in jail for attempted murder. The

traffickers concealed the ganja in hidden compartments in a car, secured with bolts in the back seat and a modified CNG cylinder in the dickey. The other vehicle was used as a pilot.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ganja Medchal Police 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X