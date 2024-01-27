Top
Hyderabad Police Seize 64kg Ganja Worth Rs 32.3L, Arrest Three in Malkajgiri Operation

Nation
27 Jan 2024 4:52 PM GMT (Update:2024-01-27 16:58:43.0)
Malkajgiri special operations team and Choutuppal Police arrested three persons and seized 64 kg of dry ganja. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri special operations team and Choutuppal Police arrested three persons and seized 64 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 32.3 lakh that they were transporting from Araku in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru.

Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said the police intercepted the accused, Kerala natives P.H. Favas, 29, Ananthu Mohan, 25, and Sayed, 39, the Pathangi toll gate on NH-65 on Friday night. They were travelling in two cars, one a ‘pilot’ vehicle and another carrying the ganja.

Police said Favas and Ananthu Mohan were fish transporters and Sayed, a bike mechanic. A Bengaluru-based ganja seller contracted the trio to transport the ganja, police said.


