Hyderabad Pub Raided, 160 Detained for Violating Rules

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force police conducted a raid on After 9 pub, located on Banjara Hills Road No. 14, on Saturday night. Police detained approximately 160 people for violating licensing regulations by operating the pub past permitted hours.



According to the police, the pub allegedly hired 40 women from other states and encouraged them to perform inappropriate dances to attract customers. A case has been filed against the pub's organizers. The detained individuals received notices under Section 41A of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). The rescued women will be placed in rehabilitation centers, the police said.

The investigation is ongoing, with the police looking into allegations of banned drug use within the pub.