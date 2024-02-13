Top
Hyderabad Police Nab Robbery Suspect, Recover Jewellery

DC Correspondent
12 Feb 2024 7:24 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The Saifabad police arrested a man within 24 hours of receiving a complaint for allegedly robbing jewellery from the house of a neighbour in Lakdikapul. Based on a complaint from the victim Amtul Batul, 84, Saifabad police checked CCTV camera footage and arrested Dawood Ismail, 23.


The accused was working in a travel agency located adjacent to the victim’s flat. The complainant was away from her house when the robbery took place on Sunday at 1 pm.

At about 11 pm, she found a ruby necklace, gold bangles, chain, earrings, mangalsutra, rings and a diamond ring were missing, and lodged a complaint with the police. Police recovered the loot intact.


