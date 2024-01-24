Top
Hyderabad Police Bust Hash Oil Smuggling, 3 Arrested in Special Operation

DC Correspondent
23 Jan 2024 6:55 PM GMT
The Dundigal police apprehended two persons found in possession of 110 hash oil on Friday. Representational image/Pixabay
The accused were reportedly procuring hashish oil from Narsipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and selling it in and around Hyderabad. They had purchased the contraband at Rs.35,000 per litre and selling it in 5-ml doses at Rs.2,500 to students and individuals near Bowenpally. (Representative Image)
Hyderabad:The Balanagar special operations team and Sanathnagar police arrested three individuals for smuggling 2 litres of hash oil. Police identified the accused as Ampili Balaraju, Madugula Sathish alias Satyababu, and Bagari Nagesh.
Police said Balaraju was previously arrested in 2022 and 2023 under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. He operated a network with supplier Vandalam Nagarjuna, who is at large.
The accused were reportedly procuring hashish oil from Narsipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and selling it in and around Hyderabad. They had purchased the contraband at Rs.35,000 per litre and selling it in 5-ml doses at Rs.2,500 to students and individuals near Bowenpally.
Police filed them using secret cameras and arrested them after a comprehensive investigation.
