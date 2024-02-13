Hyderabad Police Assist in Recovering Lost Bag With Valuables

Hyderabad: The Balapur police helped a businessmen, Suresh, recover his bag containing Rs 2.3 lakh worth of goods including a 3.5-tola gold chain and silk saris that he had forgotten in a cab. He had purchased them at Panjagutta and travelled in a cab to Balapur. He forgot the bag when he deboarded and paid the fare.



Immediately on realising this, he complained to head constable Surender and Home Guard Ravinder who were on patrol near the spot and gave them the cab details. On receiving information, Balapur inspector B. Venkat Reddy coordinated with other personnel who found and stopped the cab near the Balapur police station.



The bag was recovered with all valuables intact. The driver said he did not notice the bag.







