Hyderabad Police Arrest Three Persons for Kidnapping

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s east zone police arrested three people who had kidnapped a seven-year-old child and were demanding a ransom of `15 lakh. The child was rescued and handed over to his parents.

Police arrested 18-year-olds Chandan Kumar of Jharkhand and Meghnath Karmakar of Assam and 21-year old Anup Chowdari of Bihar at the Secunderabad railway reservation complex.

They had kidnapped the child who was heading to school on Friday in Siddipet’s Markook mandal, after luring him with chocolates and footwear.

When he did not return, the parents searched for the child and then called the police. While the investigation was underway, the father received a call from the kidnappers for the `15 lakh ransom.

Officials, based on the call and a tip-off, nabbed the kidnappers and rescued the child. The kidnappers said they worked at a small factory. Hyderabad: The Karkhana police on Saturday nabbed two persons for illegal procuring, transporting and selling 200 kgs of PDS rice. Karkhana station house officer Ramakrishna identified the accused as Vadthya Lakshmi of Thimmapuram of Yadadri district, who had purchased the rice for locals and was transporting it to Koushik Goud of Alwal. She was carrying the rice in four bags in an autorickshaw when she was stopped at the BRO junction. Lakshmi said she had purchased the rice for `8 a kg and was selling it at `16.





