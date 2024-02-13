Hyderabad Police Arrest Seven, Seize Ganja in Two Operations

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar and Chevalla police in a joint operation arrested four persons from Maharashtra who were transporting 64 kg of dry ganja from Odisha, and seized the contraband at Sangareddy on Monday. The accused were identified as Chitra Kailash Mohite, Navnath Ganpat Chavan, Madan Balasaheb Bayas and Rajesh Subhash Mohite.





As part of their plan, they were headed towards Chevella, hitchhiking rides on trucks. They were arrested when they were waiting at Shankarpally crossroads in Chevella for a truck.



Elsewhere, the Suryapet police arrested three persons and seized 1.5 kg ganja they were carrying. The accused, Roshan Kumar Singh, Telanagi Murugesh and Mohammad Anjad Pasha, were wanted for selling the narcotic in Kothagudem, Suryapet and Khammam districts, Suryapet SP Rahul Hegde said.



