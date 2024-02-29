Hyderabad Playing a Key Role in Medtronic Global Products

We are focused on working across segments in neuroscience, ENT, neuromodulation pelvic health, connected health care, and others. For instance, if we talk of cardiovascular care, a sensor based device is connected care to a programme, which is connected to the cloud and to the clinician. It is that kind of software development we are talking about. If we talk about robotic surgeries, we're looking at algorithm development. Various technologies are at work.This expansion will enhance our capability to deliver. We are now about 900 people and this will grow to more than 1,500. The work that happens in Hyderabad is part of the global projects. More than 50 percent of the team is into software development, testing, embedded firmware applications, product security.We will look at fresh and experienced engineers with AI and ML skills, analytics, mobile software development and related areas. Even if people come from automobile or aerospace backgrounds, we will take them. We have a clear onboarding and upskilling programme to enable engineers to understand the disease and therapy. We have a digital therapy Innovation immersion lab to help them understand the biomedical engineering aspects.Robotic surgeries serve as a good example. The aim is to have a minimally invasive, accurate, precise treatment. Changes happening in the health parameters get updated and the clinicians or the patients can access on their mobiles. This approach is proactive and will help in early and right intervention. This will improve the patient outcome, alleviate pain and extend longevity.