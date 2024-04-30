Hyderabad: Cybercrime police booked a case against unidentified persons for creating a fake profile and DP of Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and tried to extort money from officials by making calls to them from that ID.

According to the FIR, the cybercrime police have received a complaint from T.V. Rama Varchala, private secretary to Chief Secretary, regarding the matter. The fraudsters had called Sridevasena, director of school education, and S. Mothilal, additional collector, Mancherial, seeking money.

The mobile number used by miscreants did not belong to Santhi Kumari though the fraudsters were using it in her name.

Based on the complaint, Cyber crime police have registered cases under sections 66 D of IT Act 2000-2008, section 419,420 IPC and investigation is on.