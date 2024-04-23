Hyderabad Metro, TSRTC Extend Operations for IPL Match at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: In view of the IPL cricket match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Thursday, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and TSRTC announced operations beyond the scheduled close.



HMRL said that its last trains would depart from their terminals at 12.15 am and reach their destinations at around 1.10 am. Entry will be allowed only at Uppal, Stadium & NGRI stations. At other stations. only exits will be available.



The TSRTC said it had arranged special buses to and from Uppal stadium to various destinations within the Greater Hyderabad zone.