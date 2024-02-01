Hyderabad: Master plan to reduce commuting woes in the pipeline

Hyderabad: The traffic restrictions imposed during the BRS regime to facilitate VIP movement especially at Jubilee Hills are likely to end with several government departments suggesting a series of measures to ease traffic flow.

Reducing the width of the traffic island in Banjara Hills Road No. 12, which has thee Maharaja Agrasen statue; removing the one-way traffic restriction by allowing traffic on Road No. 10 towards BRS Bhavan and creating space for a free left at actor Balakrishna's house in Jubilee Hills are some of the suggestions.The commuting woes on these stretches were published in Deccan Chronicle on January 2 (Rush throws traffic haywire).The suggestions were made after a joint inspection by GHMC commissioner D. Ronald Rose and city police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy, who went around Jubilee Hills Roads No. 45 and 36 and the check post. This follows Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s call for hassle-free traffic movement.“The joint inspection is being done as a part of the comprehensive traffic management plan. The report will be submitted to the Chief Minister, who will take the final call,” said a senior GHMC official.Civic body officials said that an action plan will be in put place to facilitate the needs of motorists. “Flyovers, steel bridges and underpasses will be integral to the proposed comprehensive traffic management plan,” an official said.Identification of traffic bottlenecks, signal synchronisation and reopening the blocked U-turns are part of the plan.In the central part of the city, the 10 suggestion given after a recent inspection include, examining the feasibility to build a steel bridge near the graveyard in Ameerpet, easing traffic at the Nampally T- junction and viability of road widening from Banjara function hall in Road No. 1 and removal of encroachments on the nala along the road connecting Virinchi Hospital to Chintalbasti via Premnagar.