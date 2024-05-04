Hyderabad: Man Run Over at BRS Meet in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: A 24 year-old man was run over by a vehicle carrying a generator at Boduppal on Friday which ran amok during BRS Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy’s election campaign.

The deceased, Shravan, was a resident of Kalyanpuri. The vehicle carrying the generator went out of control and rammed in BRS activists participating in the poll campaign.

According to police, BRS candidate Laxma Reddy along with former minister Ch Malla Reddy was participated in the campaign.