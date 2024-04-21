Hyderabad: Man duping people by posing as Dermatologist arrested

Hyderabad: In another incident of busting fake doctors and clinics in the city, the Hyderabad police have ended the charade of a 41-year old man pretending to be a Dermatologist.

The man identified as Aslam Shafi Sayyad, has duped many patients by offering lipoma treatment in the guise of a skilled practitioner operating from his residence.



The Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad, acting on a tip-off, arrested Shafi Sayyad and seized medical equipment from his possession.



It is interesting to know that the accused had earlier worked as a receptionist at a hair transplant and plastic surgery centre in Gachibowli.