Hyderabad: Man duping people by posing as Dermatologist arrested

DC Correspondent
21 April 2024 7:54 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Man duping people by posing as Dermatologist arrested
Aslam Shafi Sayyad (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: In another incident of busting fake doctors and clinics in the city, the Hyderabad police have ended the charade of a 41-year old man pretending to be a Dermatologist.

The man identified as Aslam Shafi Sayyad, has duped many patients by offering lipoma treatment in the guise of a skilled practitioner operating from his residence.
The Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad, acting on a tip-off, arrested Shafi Sayyad and seized medical equipment from his possession.

It is interesting to know that the accused had earlier worked as a receptionist at a hair transplant and plastic surgery centre in Gachibowli.
