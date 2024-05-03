Hyderabad: Jeedimetla police arrested one Vamsi Krishna Goud of Quthbullapur for carrying a country-made rifle and three bullets. His suspicious behaviour attracted attention, police said. Goud had acquired the firearm illegally from one Vishal Yadav on Facebook, said to hail from Madhya Pradesh.

Jeedimetla detective inspector D. Vijay said that Yadav had borrowed Rs.30,00 from Goud and did not return it. Upon being pressed for the money, he allegedly gave Goud the weapon and told him to sell it and take the repayment.

Goud told the police that he had no idea about Yadav's occupation and had impulsively agreed to sell the weapon to get his money back.