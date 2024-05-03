Hyderabad: K. Laxman, a rowdy-sheeter of the Yousufguda police, trespassed into GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s house in NBT Nagar at Banjara Hills after telling security guards that he was her follower.

The incident occurred on April 28 and came into light on Thursday. The Mayor was not present at her house at the time; her father Dr K. Keshava Rao was in a hospital after undergoing knee surgery.

The guards grew suspicious as Laxman covered his face with a scarf, and called the police. The Banjara Hills police, after examining his medical certificates, said Laxman was mentally unsound and booked him.