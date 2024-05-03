Hyderabad man bags Guinness World Record for typing alphabet backwards

Hyderabad: S K Ashraf from Hyderabad received the Guinness world record for the fastest time to type the alphabet backwards. He achieved the feat by typing the alphabet backwards, Z to A, in 2.88 seconds.

Guinness World Records shared the video of Ashraf typing Z-A on their Instagram handle. Watch here:











"Now that's a record," a user said in the comment section of the video. "His record made us very proud," added another user.



Prior to this remarkable feat, Ashraf held the Guinness World Record for Fastest time to type the alphabet (A-Z), according to their website. He achieved the feat by typing A-Z in 3.37 seconds.