Hyderabad: The Shamshabad police, task force, excise and Serilingampally police arrested on Dala Ram and seized 29 kg of opium poppy powder, 44 kgs of opium poppy straw (husk), 1,000 kgs of mixed tobacco and poppy straw, apart from a vehicle and a four-wheeler, all valued at Rs.1.73 crore. He had procured the substances from Rajasthan.