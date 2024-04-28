Hyderabad: A man caught his brother-in-law while he was transported the body of his cousin, whom he had murdered, and handed him over to the police.

According to the Jubilee Hills, the accused, Chinna Manikyam, an autorickshaw driver and farmer, had murdered his cousin Kurva Shanti Kumar, 35, on Friday evening at his house in Guru Brahmanagar, Jubilee Hills.

Manikyam’s brother in-law Astaram Arshappa, who was passing by, heard Maniykam and Shanti Kumar arguing. He was later informed by Shanti Kumar’s house owner that Manikyam had attacked Shanti Kumar.

Manikyam placed Shanti Kumar’s body in his autorickshaw and took it to a private hospital nearby where the doctors declared him dead, police said. In the night, Manykam arranged an ambulance to transport the victim's body to their native place in Karnataka when Arshappa and his family member alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot, arrested Manikyam after inspecting the crime scene along with CLUES team, collected the boulder used in the murder from Shanti Kumar’s house, sources disclosed.

Manikyam had recently registered two acres of ancestral land on his name without informing Shanti Kumar, his younger brother Chinna Manikyam and sister Lakshmi, K. Venkateshwar Reddy, Jubilee Hills police inspector. said.

Fearing that Shanti Kumar would disclose it to his family members, he murdered his cousin and tried to transport the body to his native place but got caught.

Based on a complaint lodged by Arshappa police registered cases of murder, giving false information, trying to disappear evidence from the investigation officer against Manikyam.

Ayurvedic Meds with Misleading Advertisement Seized

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials on Saturday seized Ayurvedic medicines with misleading claims on their labels, stating they treat rheumatism, fevers and haemorrhoids.

Officials seized Rumalaya Liniment, an ayurvedic oil which claims treating rheumatism being circulated in Rajanna Sircilla district, Bhringraj Choornam, an ayurvedic powder claiming to treat fevers sold in Nizamabad district, and PileBan cream claiming to solve haemorrhoids in Suryapet district.

Officials also raided a quack’s clinic, Raghu Rama First Aid Centre run by Gangadhari Ramesh, in Mahbubabad’s Dornakal. Ramesh falsely claimed he was a a rural medicine practitioner. Officials found 22 varieties from him.

Telangana Police Arrest Man for Mini-Truck Theft

Hyderabad: Telangana police’s special zonal crime team on Saturday nabbed a man for stealing a mini-truck worth Rs.10 lakh. The accused, 23-year old Masnaaji Raju, a native of Maharashtra’s Nanded district, is a Golnaka resident. They also seized the mini truck from Sultan Bazaar police station limits.

During interrogation, Raju claimed he stole the vehicle as he was in need of money to meet his daily expenditure. Officials handed over the car to the Sultan Bazaar police.