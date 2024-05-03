Hyderabad: Loyalists of the nation are in Hyderabad and Razakars fled to Pakistan long back, Asaduddin Owaisi, MIM chief and Hyderabad candidate, said on Thursday, referring to the charge made by home minister during his road show on Wednesday.

“The loyalists will once again defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s choicest candidate in Hyderabad this time too,” he said.

Reacting strongly to Amit Shah’s comment that Razakars were ruling Hyderabad for 40 years. Owaisi said that BJP leaders often term Hyderabad as ‘razakars adda’, ‘Rohingya centre’ and ‘ISIS centre’ and asked why the harboured such hate towards the people of the Old City.

“Razakars have fled long back from India to Pakistan and only true human beings are remain in Hyderabad,” Owaisi said.