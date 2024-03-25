Hyderabad: Holi Revelry Takes the City by Storm

A welcome development has been the avowed use of eco-friendly colours. Bhang sweets and bhang milk were the toasts in some celebrations.

Incidentally, foreigners also took an enthusiastic part in the celebrations at tank bund while the more enterprising youngsters took out a bike rally.

The crescendo was in the form of dance numbers by DJs at some places. What caught the attention and spiced up the celebration was the rendition of ‘Revanth Anna’ song.



Students were active across campuses, while at EFLU, students like Meghna, Vishali, Ashmita, Kirthika and others, said that “these colours will spread the message of harmony, peace and prosperity.”

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy celebrated the festival of colours with his family, including his grandson, at his residence while BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar celebrated in Karimnagar.

The joyous tempo pervaded all the eight wards in the cantonment jurisdiction.

According to a local resident Telukunta Satish Gupta, “since the political heat is gathering peak, several leaders visited the areas and interacted with the groups.”





