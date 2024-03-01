Top
Hyderabad GHMC Accelerates Construction of Chanchalguda-Santoshnagar Flyover

DC Correspondent
1 March 2024 1:45 PM GMT
Four-lane bi-directional project aims to alleviate traffic congestion in area.
GHMC Commissioner inspects progress of Chanchalguda-Santoshnagar flyover construction.

Hyderabad: The GHMC said it had speeded up work on the 2.58-km-long four-lane bi-directional flyover connecting Chanchalguda and Santoshnagar. The `523.37 crore flyover is to decongest the Chanchalguda, Saidabad, Dhobighat and Santoshnagar junctions and benefit employees of the defence labs.

At the Santoshnagar main road, the flyover splits into two with one ramp going towards Apollo DRDO Hospital-Owaisi Hospital junction and the other towards Champapet. GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose on Thursday inspected the flyover that is located between the Chanchalguda printing press and the Yadagiri theatre in Santoshnagar.


