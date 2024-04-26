Hyderabad: FSSAI Seizes Mangoes Worth Rs. 55,000 for Artificial Ripening Methods

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized mangoes worth Rs.55,000 from three different godowns located in the Kothapet market for ripening the fruits with ethylene cellulose wrappers.

Officials also seized the godowns: Shaik Qayyum Trading Company, Banana Fruit Company and ABC Fruit Company. According to FSSAI, the chemical used for ripening was in direct contact with the fruits.

The raids were carried by the task force constituted recently by the commissioner of food safety.

As per norms, artificial ripening of fruits by acetylene gas, commonly known as carbide , is prohibited and penalty of up to `2 lakh can be levied on the vendor for not following the FSSAI guidelines related to artificial ripening of fruits.

The FSSAI advised people to report any suspected cases of incorrect ripening to the food safety department through WhatsApp 9100105795 or call the GHMC helpline number 040-21111111.