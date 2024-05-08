Hyderabad: The first scheduled flights for the Haj will leave the city for Madina on Wednesday. Religious scholars and prominent personalities will be present on the occasion at Haj House, Nampally in Hyderabad. Shaikh Liyakat Hussain, executive officer, TS Haj Committee said that waitlisted pilgrims from 1,725 to 1,970 were provisionally selected. He requested them to deposit the stipulated amount in SBI or UBI or via e-payment facility which is available on the website of the Haj Committee of India. Pilgrims have been advised to submit their original passports to the TS Haj Committee by Wednesday between 11 am and 5 pm.