Hyderabad Excels in ICSE, ISC Exams

Hyderabad: City students put in an outstanding performances in ICSE and ISC exams, results of which were released on Monday. Girls once again outshone boys in the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams again.

The board has decided to discontinue the practice of publishing a merit list for Classes 10 and 12 to prevent unhealthy competition among students

Piya Jaju, probably the second ranker, topped the ICSE Class 10 exams with a score of 99.6 per cent. She plans to use her love for science to pursue a career in medicine, she told Deccan Chronicle. "It’s about being disciplined, taking breaks and working smart than hard with studying all day," said Piya.

In the ISC results, Lakkadi Hridaya achieved topscored with 95.5 per cent in the science stream. An avid reader and math enthusiast, Hridaya is preparing for entrance exams like Bitsat and Eapcet. While she’s focused on engineering right now, she’s open to exploring other fields in the future.

Arjun Rao, another standout performer from the city, scored 98.3 per cent in his ICSE Class 10 exams. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said his success came from “consistent study and practice, including solving question papers from different schools." Arjun’s interests lie in both math and science, but he is also keen on studying finance and public policy. He hopes to study abroad, aiming to combine his love for quantitative subjects with real-world issues by majoring in applied math and economics.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results on Monday, but. The exams, which were held between February 21 and April 4, witnessed high pass rates with Class 10 students achieving an overall pass percentage of 99.4 per cent and Class 12 students 98.2 per cent.

A total of 2,43,617 students, comprising 53.57 per cent boys and 46.43 per cent girls, had appeared in the ICSE final exam. Girls excelled with a pass percentage of 99.65 per cent, surpassing the boys' pass percentage of 99.31. Similarly, in the ISC final exam, out of 99,901 students, 52.82 per cent were boys and 47.18 per cent were girls. The girls outshone boys with a remarkable pass percentage of 98.92, compared to the boys' score of 97.53 per cent.