Hyderabad District Grievance Committee Releases Rs. 4.7 Crore Seized Cash

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district grievance committee released Rs.4.7 crore on Thursday to 159 complainants. With the model code of conduct (MCC) in force, those carrying more than `50,000 cash should produce papers with regard to the source. These 159 people who approached the committee were unable to produce a valid proof on the spot i.e. during the time of seizure.

The cash was seized from 15 Assembly segments of Hyderabad district as a part of MCC enforcement.

The committee received 166 complaints with regard to the seizure of Rs.6.09 crore. Among them, 159 complainants were disposed of and the money was returned to them on submission of proof, the Hyderabad district election authority said in a press release. The remaining cases were referred to the income-tax and the commercial tax departments.

The chairman of the district grievance committee can be contacted at 9618888110 and the phone number of the convener of this committee is 9177872240.