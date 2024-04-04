Hyderabad District Committee Release Seized Cash Rs 1.10 Cr

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Grievance Committee has released Rs 1.10 crore on Thursday to 37 complainants. With the model code of conduct (MCC) in vogue, those carrying more than `50,000 cash should produce papers with regard to the source and these 37 people who approached the committee were unable to produce a valid proof on the spot i.e., during the time of seizure.

The cash was seized from 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district. The committee received 40 complaints summing up to over `1. 63 crore. Among them, 37 complainants were disposed of and the money was returned who submitted proper proofs, said Hyderabad district election authority in a press release. Two cases were referred to the Income Tax department and one case not disposed of due to lack of proper proof.