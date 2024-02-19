Hyderabad: DCA Cancels License of Two Blood Banks

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration said on Monday that it had cancelled the licences for the Srikara Hospital Blood Centre in Madinaguda, Miyapur, and New Life Educational Society Blood Centre in Darulshifa, Hyderabad, for unlawfully selling human plasma.

During a raid at Haemo Service Laboratories in Moosapet, officers discovered a large stash of human plasma bags. R. Raghavendra Naik, operating the firm illegally from an apartment, was found to be collecting plasma from blood banks and selling it without permission.

Investigations revealed that Srikara Hospital Blood Bank and New Life Educational Society Blood Centre were involved in selling plasma to Haemo Service Laboratories illegally, the DCA said.