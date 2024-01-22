Top
Home » Nation » Hyderabad Customs Seize Heroin...

Hyderabad Customs Seize Heroin Worth Rs 41.44 Crore at Airport

Nation
DC Correspondent
22 Jan 2024 8:39 AM GMT
Passenger from Singapore apprehended; 5.9 kg heroin discovered in luggage.
Hyderabad Customs Seize Heroin Worth Rs 41.44 Crore at Airport
x
Customs officials display seized heroin at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Customs officials seized heroin worth Rs 41.44 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from a passenger arriving from Singapora, an official said on Sunday.

"Based on passenger profiling, Hyderabad Customs intercepted one passenger coming from Singapore on January 20 and found heroin concealed in the side walls of the document holder and trolley bag, " an official of Hyderabad Customs said.

"The heroin, weighing 5.9 kg and valued at Rs 41.44 crore, was seized," they said.





( Source : ANI )
Hyderabad Customs Heroin Seizure Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Drug Bust Singapore Passenger 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X