Top
Home » Nation

Hyderabad cops issue traffic advisory for Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra

Nation
DC Correspondent
22 April 2024 11:07 AM GMT
Hyderabad cops issue traffic advisory for Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra
x
Hyderabad cops issue traffic advisory for Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police have issued an advisory for Tuesday in view of the Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra.

The procession covering a distance of 12 KMs will begin at 11:30 AM and conclude at 8 PM on Tuesday.

The procession will start from the Karmanghat Hanuman Temple and proceed through Gandhi Statue road-Champapet X road-IS Sadan X road-Saidabad Y Junction-Hanafia Masjid-Saroor Nagar-Victoria Home-Kothapet Junction-Moosarambagh-Nalgonda X road-Chaderghat X road-DM &HS- Kachiguda X road-Narayanaguda Fly Over-RTC X road-Ashok Nagar X road-Gandhi Nagar T junction-Bansilalpet Junction-Bible house-R'pet PS-CTO Junction-Le Royal Palace-Brookbond X road and will end at Tadbund veeranjaneya swamy temple.

The police has placed certain restrictions on traffic movement and requested commuters to cooperate accordingly.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hanuman Jayanthi Traffic advisory Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X