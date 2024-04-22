Hyderabad cops issue traffic advisory for Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police have issued an advisory for Tuesday in view of the Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra.
The procession covering a distance of 12 KMs will begin at 11:30 AM and conclude at 8 PM on Tuesday.
The procession will start from the Karmanghat Hanuman Temple and proceed through Gandhi Statue road-Champapet X road-IS Sadan X road-Saidabad Y Junction-Hanafia Masjid-Saroor Nagar-Victoria Home-Kothapet Junction-Moosarambagh-Nalgonda X road-Chaderghat X road-DM &HS- Kachiguda X road-Narayanaguda Fly Over-RTC X road-Ashok Nagar X road-Gandhi Nagar T junction-Bansilalpet Junction-Bible house-R'pet PS-CTO Junction-Le Royal Palace-Brookbond X road and will end at Tadbund veeranjaneya swamy temple.
The police has placed certain restrictions on traffic movement and requested commuters to cooperate accordingly.
