Hyderabad cop saves woman trying to commit suicide

Hyderabad: A police constable, who was on duty at Telangana Secretatiat has saved a woman who was trying to commit suicide by jumping into the tank bund on Monday.

Going into details, the constable identified as E Ashok Kumar was on his duty at the Telangana Secretariat and saw a woman trying to jump into the Tank Bund in a bid to end her life. Ashok Kumar who saw her, rushed to her and saved her life.

Kudos to E Ashok Kumar, Police Constable of #TSSP on duty at Telangana Secretariat, who saved a lady who was trying to commit suicide by jumping into the Tank bund….👍



He will be rewarded suitably pic.twitter.com/lgFhosY6dy — Swati Lakra (@SwatiLakra_IPS) April 29, 2024

Appreciating the constable's effort, Additional DGP Swati Lakra wrote on X, "Good job Ashok! Kudos to E Ashok Kumar, Police Constable of TSSP on duty at Telangana Secretariat, who saved a lady who was trying to commit suicide by jumping into the tank bund... He will be rewarded suitably."



Keeping her word, Swati Lakra felicitated the cop and presented him a momento along with a certificate of appreciation.