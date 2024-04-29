Hyderabad cop saves woman trying to commit suicide
Hyderabad: A police constable, who was on duty at Telangana Secretatiat has saved a woman who was trying to commit suicide by jumping into the tank bund on Monday.
Going into details, the constable identified as E Ashok Kumar was on his duty at the Telangana Secretariat and saw a woman trying to jump into the Tank Bund in a bid to end her life. Ashok Kumar who saw her, rushed to her and saved her life.
Appreciating the constable's effort, Additional DGP Swati Lakra wrote on X, "Good job Ashok! Kudos to E Ashok Kumar, Police Constable of TSSP on duty at Telangana Secretariat, who saved a lady who was trying to commit suicide by jumping into the tank bund... He will be rewarded suitably."
Keeping her word, Swati Lakra felicitated the cop and presented him a momento along with a certificate of appreciation.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
