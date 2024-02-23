Hyderabad CM Revanth Reddy to Address Police Priorities Ahead of Elections

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to interact with IPS and senior police officers and brief them on the government's priorities especially with regard to law and order. The schedule for the meeting is being drawn up and it would be after transferring police officials in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the focus areas were serving the people with transparency, maintaining law and order, investigating irregularities in government's schemes, preventing drug peddling, illegal sand mining and transportation and holding visible policing.

Topics such as handling of victims visiting police stations, registering cases, investigation and action against accused, and increasing conviction rates were also on the agenda as also police welfare.